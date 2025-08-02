Thai military authorized to shoot down drones without warning

BANGKOK: The Thai military and police have been granted a right to intercept and destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) without warning within the ban on use of drones, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti quoting aThai PBS report on Saturday, citing the military.

The nationwide ban on use of drones came into effect on July 29, and the new measures allowing the military to intercept and destroy drones were introduced in two military districts, including the border areas between Thailand and Cambodia, the broadcaster said. In other regions the decision to destroy a drone will be taken if the military or police leadership consider it appropriate.

Thai citizens were urged to stay alert as foreign spies use drones for surveillance and transfer of classified data, the broadcaster said, adding that the civilians were encouraged to report any suspicious cases of drone use.

In Thailand espionage, especially with the martial law in effect, is a criminal offense punishable by life sentence or death penalty, the broadcaster added.

The escalation of the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia turned into an armed confrontation on July 24. After clashes in the border area, the sides exchanged artillery fire, with Cambodia using Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, including against civilian targets in Thailand, while Thailand carried out an airstrike on Cambodian military positions. Both sides reported casualties, including civilians.

On Monday, Thailand and Cambodia announced agreeing to an immediate ceasefire following a meeting between Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama, Sputnik/RIA Novosti