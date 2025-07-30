Thai soldier killed before ceasefire mourned by grieving family

BURIRAM: Theerayuth Krajangthong, a 22-year-old Thai soldier, was among the last casualties before a ceasefire took effect between Thailand and Cambodia. His grieving family held funeral rites on Wednesday, just days after he died in a shrapnel blast near the border.

Private First Class Theerayuth was killed late Monday in Sisaket province, hours after the truce was agreed but before it officially began. His body lay in a silver coffin draped with Thailand’s flag as Buddhist monks chanted prayers.

“He was brave—brave until the very last moment of his life,“ said his sister, Hormchan Krajangthong, her voice trembling. “He gave his blood and body for our king and country.”

The five-day conflict over ancient border temples claimed at least 43 lives and displaced over 300,000 people. Though the ceasefire has mostly held, sporadic skirmishes continue.

Theerayuth had joined the military just last year as an ammunition bearer. His father, Kimdaeng Krajangthong, said, “He wanted to be a soldier since he was little. I’m both proud and heartbroken.”

Before deployment, his mother gave him a piece of her sarong as a protective charm. His last words to his family were, “Don’t worry about me. I’m safe.”

The family only learned of his death after the fighting stopped. “Everyone at the evacuation centre was in shock,“ Hormchan said.

As monks chanted, his father clasped his hands and prayed, “May he get to be our son again in another life.” - AFP