Thailand approves Malaysia, US, China as observers for GBC meeting

BANGKOK: Thailand has agreed to the inclusion of representatives from Malaysia—this year’s ASEAN Chair—alongside the United States and China as observers at the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, set to take place in Kuala Lumpur next week.

Acting Defence Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich welcomed the consensus on holding the extraordinary GBC meeting in Malaysia from August 4 to 7, expressing appreciation for the collaborative effort.

“It is my pleasure to confirm that Thailand accepts the proposal to include representatives from Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair, US and China, who have been providing assistance since July 28, as observers to the GBC meeting,” he said in a statement.

He added that the participation of observers from Malaysia, the United States, and China is scheduled to take place on August 7.

Natthapon also expressed his sincere appreciation to all parties involved in making the preparations possible, particularly to the Malaysian side for its excellent coordination in arranging this important meeting.

Last Thursday, Thailand’s Defence Ministry proposed that the upcoming GBC meeting be held on neutral ground, suggesting Malaysia as the venue, and recommended that it run from Aug 4 to 7 to allow sufficient time for comprehensive discussions.

Conflict at the Thai-Cambodian border began with a brief skirmish on May 28 and escalated into armed clashes on July 24.

On Monday, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following a special meeting hosted in Putrajaya by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the current ASEAN Chair. - Bernama