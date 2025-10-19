Thailand Cambodia border dispute joint declaration may be signed at ASEAN summit

BANGKOK: Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirmed that four-party consultations on the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute are progressing towards drafting a Joint Declaration on Thai-Cambodian relations.

The consultations involving the United States, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia took place on October 12 and 17 in Kuala Lumpur with the aim of restoring bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Sihasak stated that discussions focused on formulating implementation details for four priority areas and moving towards drafting the Joint Declaration.

He added that these meetings followed the first round held in New York in September 2025.

“Progress has been made in four areas that are a priority for Thailand, including the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from border areas, humanitarian demining, combating transnational crime, and the management of priority border areas,” he said.

“If the discussions eventually lead to satisfactory outcomes, this Joint Declaration may be signed during the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Malaysia and the United States,” Sihasak stated in his official statement.

He further mentioned that the Secretariats of the General Border Committee from both countries will meet on October 20 and 21 to discuss a detailed action plan for concrete implementation of agreements.

According to the minister, the document must also undergo domestic procedures and receive endorsement from the defence ministers of both Thailand and Cambodia.

Regarding the 18 prisoners of war, Sihasak clarified that Thailand needs to see concrete progress in implementing certain areas before considering their release.

Tensions between the two neighbours over their 817-kilometre border dispute escalated into military confrontation in late July.

The fighting abruptly halted following a ceasefire agreement brokered by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair in Putrajaya on July 28. – Bernama