Thailand enhances visa security and convenience with e-Visa

BANGKOK: Thailand launched its electronic visa (e-Visa) system on Tuesday to streamline entry procedures and enhance convenience for travellers visiting the kingdom.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampong said the e-Visa system would be available across 94 Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General worldwide starting January 1, 2025.

Travellers can access the system via the official website, www.thaievisa.go.th

He said the system is a significant upgrade to Thailand’s visa processing framework, offering a more modern and efficient solution.

“The e-Visa system is designed to enhance efficiency and transparency while providing robust security by utilising advanced technology and verification methods to protect personal data. It also integrates real-time data with the Immigration Bureau,” he said during the launch event here on Tuesday.

With the e-Visa system, applicants can apply online for various visa types, including tourist, work, business, study, and media or film crew visas.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, Worawoot Pongprapapant, said the system improves effectiveness in screening entrants, reduces paperwork, and integrates databases with relevant agencies.

“This initiative aligns with the government’s policy to modernise the country’s visa framework. It aims to facilitate various types of visitors, revitalise Thailand’s global image, and boost international confidence.

“The system underscores the government’s commitment to establishing Thailand as a hub for tourism, business, and international exchange, both regionally and globally,” he noted.

At present, Thailand offers a 60-day visa exemption for travellers from 93 countries, including Malaysia, while visa-on-arrival facilities are available for nationals of 31 countries and territories.

Worawoot added that the e-Visa system would not affect travellers from countries under visa exemption or visa-on-arrival agreements.

“Only individuals intending to stay for purposes such as work, study, or business beyond the current visa exemption or visa-on-arrival arrangements will need to apply through the e-Visa system,” he explained.

As of December 8, Thailand has welcomed 32.7 million international tourists, generating approximately 1.54 trillion baht in tourism revenue, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.