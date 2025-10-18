Thailand ex-PM Abhisit reinstated as Democrat Party leader

BANGKOK: Thailand’s oldest political party has reinstated former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva as its leader.

The Democrat Party voted on Saturday to return Abhisit to the leadership role he previously held.

Abhisit led Thailand from 2008 to 2011 during the global financial crisis and gained early popularity for his eloquent debating style.

His leadership was marred by a military crackdown on “Red Shirts” protesters in 2010 that killed more than 90 people and left over 2,000 wounded.

Rivals branded him “the PM with blood on his hands” as his political career faltered in subsequent years.

Internal party divisions led him to resign as leader and withdraw his membership in 2023.

Party members voted with 96 percent support to reinstate him in a vote broadcast on local media.

“I thank everyone for trusting my ability once again,“ the 61-year-old told members after the vote while wearing the party’s blue colour.

He added that his heart never left the party despite his previous departure.

Thailand is currently governed by a minority government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anutin has pledged to dissolve parliament and hold a new election within four months.

Analysts say Abhisit’s comeback could position the Democrat Party as a key player in the next polls.

He will likely be the party’s leading candidate in the upcoming election.

“People already have long-standing connections with him and the Democrat Party,“ said Ekkarin Tuansiri, a political scientist at Prince of Songkla University.

He told public broadcaster ThaiPBS that it would not be easy for the party despite Abhisit’s return.

Founded in 1946, the Democrat Party was once a political powerhouse and long-time rival to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s Red Shirts movement.

The party has struggled in recent years with declining support and internal discord.

Born in England and educated at Oxford, Abhisit holds dual Thai-British nationality.

He has often been accused by rivals of being out of touch with Thais and evading the kingdom’s compulsory military service for men. – AFP