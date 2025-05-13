BANGKOK: Thailand has sent a trade proposal to the United States, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatara said on Tuesday, as the government seeks negotiations to reduce steep U.S. tariffs.

Thailand is among the Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's measures, facing a 36% tariff on its exports if a reduction can't be negotiated before a global moratorium expires in July.

“We are waiting for the right time to make an appointment to talk, but last week we sent a proposal to America,“ Paetongtarn told reporters, adding there had been discussions with representatives from many sectors.

The government has said it would

increase imports

of U.S. goods, such as corn, soybean meal, crude, ethane, liquefied natural gas,

autos and electronics to reduce its bilateral trade surplus with Washington.

Thailand has said it will also promote more Thai investment in the United States and crack down on false claims of origin for products that use Thailand to ship to America.

The United States was Thailand's largest export market last year, taking $55 billion of shipments. Washington has put its deficit with Thailand at $45.6 billion.