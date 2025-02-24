Thailand PM orders nationwide crackdown on e-cigarettes

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has ordered a comprehensive crackdown on e-cigarettes, warning that any officials found complicit will face serious consequences.

The Thai government’s spokesperson, Jirayu Huangsap, said that the directive comes amid reports of widespread e-cigarette sales across the Kingdom.

“The Prime Minister has ordered a crackdown on e-cigarettes and urged decisive action against any officials involved,” Jirayu said in a statement published on the Royal Thai Government’s website on Monday.

He disclosed that over 3,000 items worth more than 2 million baht were seized during a raid on illegal e-cigarette vendors in the Kannayao and Khok Kham areas of Bangkok on Sunday.

“This operation covered just one jurisdiction under the Metropolitan Police Bureau, yet numerous illegal vendors were found operating openly,” he said.

Jirayu highlighted findings from a confidential report on the e-cigarette trade and related corruption. He noted that all apprehended shops were not concealed but operated openly on streets with eye-catching displays, making it unlikely that local police patrols would overlook them.

“This has led to suspicions that some law enforcement officers may be complicit in allowing these shops to operate unchecked,” he added.

He stated that he had briefed the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary earlier today, emphasising the lack of enforcement against illegal e-cigarette sales across the provinces.

He also pointed out that some shops were operating near schools, with reports suggesting certain officials had accepted bribes to turn a blind eye to these activities.

“In areas where arrests are made by other agencies, local police must be investigated to determine whether negligence or involvement in bribery is a factor, similar to when illegal gambling dens are discovered in their jurisdictions.

“I have already reported this to the Royal Thai Police. If commanding officers fail to take action, the problem will persist. The situation has escalated to the point where potent drugs are being mixed into e-cigarettes, resulting in youth fatalities, including cases of lung perforation. Alarmingly, the average age of users is decreasing, with some as young as 14 years old now using e-cigarettes,” Jirayu warned.

Jirayu also proposed that the Prime Minister establish a task force to combat e-cigarettes and suggested naming it the Doraemon Task Force in reference to the e-cigarette devices styled like Doraemon and other toy-like designs, which appeal to children and youth.