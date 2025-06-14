Thousands celebrate South Korean Pride parade in Seoul

SEOUL: Tens of thousands of LGBTQ South Koreans and supporters gathered in central Seoul for annual Pride celebrations on Saturday, with a central government agency represented for the first time.

Same-sex marriage remains unrecognised in Asia's fourth-largest economy and activists have long emphasised the need for legislation outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The parade, one of Asia's largest, is celebrating its 26th edition and went ahead after South Korea endured one of the worst political crises in its recent history.

LGBTQ Koreans joined mass protests in recent months against ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December.

Yoon, whose hardline evangelical supporters have long been hostile to sexual minorities, is now on trial for insurrection.

“This year, amid growing political uncertainty, there was deep deliberation over whether to hold the event,“ organisers said in a statement.

“Though the times may appear to be progressing, they have in many ways regressed... And yet, because of this, in spite of this... we will never stop living as our true selves.”

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency joined the parade, the first central government body to do so.

“We joined today’s event as it draws many young people... making it an ideal (space) for public outreach on prevention,“ Hyun Jung-hee, a senior staff scientist, told AFP.

Participants beamed beneath rainbow flags, some blowing bubbles with joy while others handed out colourful bouquets.

Across the street, evangelical Christians shouted slogans such as “Homosexuality is a sin!” while performing a traditional Korean fan dance.

One 29-year-old parade participant, who gave her nickname as Door, said the event opened her eyes to new possibilities.

“All kinds of people come here. Some say, ‘I don’t think I’m queer, but I get them’,“ she told AFP.

“Seeing that kind of diversity made me realise the world is bigger than I thought -- and that’s why I keep coming back.”