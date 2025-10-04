Three killed in Bulgaria floods as heavy rain hits Black Sea resort

BELGRADE: Three people have died in floods caused by torrential rain at Bulgaria’s Black Sea resort of Elenite.

Bulgaria’s news agency BTA reported the fatalities on Friday, with Interior Minister Daniel Mitov confirming the circumstances.

One man died when floodwater swept through a building basement where he was located.

The other two victims were rescuers who had responded to emergency calls for assistance.

More than ten fire trucks have been deployed across the wider Black Sea region to assist people in flooded areas.

NOVA TV quoted a regional official while showing footage of water rushing through Elenite’s streets.

The television footage also showed a car half submerged in floodwaters.

Bulgaria’s army dispatched two boats with rescue teams to help those affected by the flooding.

Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov stated authorities are closely monitoring the developing situation.

“We are monitoring the situation,“ Zapryanov told BTA.

“If the Ministry of Interior makes a request to us, we are ready to send additional forces.”

Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in the region over the next twenty-four hours. – Reuters