THREE PEOPLE, including a child, were killed and eight more were wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said on Friday.

“The aggressor again conducted a mass attack on the region with drones,“ Serhiy Lysak, governor for the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram, adding that 11 drones where destroyed over the region.

Lysak said that several fires had broken out in the city, posting a photo of a fire raging on some levels of a multi-storey building.

He said that six of the wounded where hospitalised while two others, including a 15-year-old girl, were treated on site.

“Unfortunately, there are already three dead in Pavlohrad. Among them is a child,“ he said in a later update.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, he added.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 103 drones in overnight attacks across Ukraine, causing damage in five regions.

The industrial city of Pavlohrad had a pre-war population of about 100,000 people. It is an important railway hub for the Dnipropetrovsk region, connecting it to the east of the country.

As a result of the attack, fires had also broken out on the sites of enterprises in the Synelnykivskyi and Samarivskyi districts, Lysak added.

Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv was also under drone attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding that according to preliminary information several private buildings were damaged