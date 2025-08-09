Trump administration cuts $20 million from Washington DC security funding

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration plans to reduce security funding for Washington DC by $20 million, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) notice.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed crime in the US capital is “totally out of control.” FEMA’s urban security grant for DC and surrounding areas will drop to $25.2 million, a 44% decrease from last year.

The Department of Homeland Security stated the cuts align with the evolving “current threat landscape.” Officials noted a shift from large-scale attacks like 9/11 to smaller, simpler assaults targeting crowded spaces.

Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Jersey City, and San Francisco also saw reduced funding, but DC’s cut was the largest among last year’s recipients.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the funding reduction.

The federal grants support security needs in the National Capital Region, covering DC and nearby Maryland and Virginia cities.

Past reports show regional officials used the funds for hazmat training, officer recruitment, and emergency communication upgrades.

FEMA has allocated $553.5 million nationwide for urban security, though DC’s exact budget share remains unclear.

Trump recently ordered increased federal police presence in DC after an aide was attacked in the city.

Despite Trump’s crime concerns, DC’s violent crime rate fell 35% between 2023 and 2024, according to US Attorney’s Office data. - Reuters