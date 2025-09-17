Trump announces rare Republican midterm convention for 2026 elections

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has announced that his Republican Party will hold a convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, an unusual move that the Democratic opposition is reportedly considering as well.

Such major political events typically occur only once every four years before presidential elections.

“The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024,“ Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

He confirmed that the time and location remain undecided but promised it will be “quite the Event, and very exciting!”

Multiple US media outlets reported that the Democratic Party was also contemplating holding its own midterm convention.

“To showcase our tremendous candidates running up and down the ballot and harness the amazing grassroots energy we’re already seeing, several options are on the table for next year, including hosting a large-scale gathering before the midterms,“ a party spokesperson told The Hill news site.

Control of Congress will be determined in the November 3, 2026 election, with Republicans currently maintaining narrow majorities in both chambers.

All US House of Representatives seats and one-third of Senate positions will be contested, with political maneuvering and fundraising activities already well underway.

Since the White House occupant’s party traditionally loses seats in midterm elections, Trump has initiated an unusual pressure campaign urging Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps.

Texas became the first state to respond by enacting new district maps expected to flip up to five seats from Democrats to Republicans.

Democratic leaders in California have countered with their own redistricting initiative to offset Republican gains in Texas, though it must first pass a state-wide referendum.

Missouri’s legislature has also approved new maps aiming to add another Republican House seat, though this effort may also face a state-wide vote.

During Trump’s first presidential term, Democrats regained control of the House in the 2018 midterms, resulting in two years of tense negotiations on government funding and legislation. – AFP