Trump calls for global response to Gaza crisis, vows to end war

RIYADH: United States (US) President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for the people of Gaza and called on the international community to address their dire humanitarian situation.

Delivering a speech at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Trump called on the global community to give serious attention to the events of Oct 7, 2023, and the ongoing challenges in the region.

“The people of Gaza deserve a much better future,” he said, describing the conditions in the Gaza Strip as deeply troubling.

“The way those people are treated in Gaza... there is not a place in the world where people are treated so badly,” Trump said.

The US President also pledged continued efforts to end the war in Gaza.

“We continue to work to get that war ended as quickly as possible. It’s a horrible thing that’s taking place,” he said.

Trump said efforts were also ongoing to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, with progress being made.

Trump arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to begin a four-day tour of the Middle East, which includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit, echoing his first overseas tour in 2017, is viewed as part of his broader diplomatic and economic engagement strategy in the Gulf.

According to media reports, Trump is also scheduled to attend a summit with Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia on May 14 before travelling to Doha, Qatar later in the day.

Trump will conclude his first official overseas trip of his second term in Abu Dhabi, UAE on May 15.