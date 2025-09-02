WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Secret Service to provide him with all information about the two men who had attempted to kill him last year during the election campaign, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“I want to find out about the two assassins,“ Trump told the New York Post. “Why did the one guy have six cell phones and why did the other guy have (foreign) apps?”

He added that he was “entitled to know”.

“No more holding back because of (Joe) Biden,“ he said. “I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough.”

The first assassination attempt on Trump occurred during his campaign speech in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Trump was shot in the ear, one of the spectators was killed, and two others were injured. The US Secret Service said they had killed a suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had fired several shots towards the stage. He was hiding on the roof of an industrial building about 100 metres from the stage, outside the area where the event was being held.

In October 2024, an independent commission investigating the July assassination attempt on Trump found multiple failures in the work of the US Secret Service, which ultimately led to the attack not being prevented.

The second assassination attempt on Trump took place on Sept 15, 2024, near his golf club in Florida. According to law enforcement, Secret Service officers opened fire on the attacker, who was hiding in the bushes. The man tried to escape in a car, but was detained. An AK-47 assault rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks and a GoPro action camera were found at the scene where he was spotted.