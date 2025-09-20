Trump hails progress on TikTok deal and plans China visit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced progress on the potential sale of TikTok following a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping and revealed plans to visit China next year.

Trump stated that Xi had approved the deal during their conversation but noted that final signatures were still required for the agreement to be formalised.

“We’re going to have a very, very tight control,“ Trump said, acknowledging TikTok’s tremendous value while admitting his personal bias due to his successful use of the platform.

The US president also confirmed plans to meet Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in South Korea next month and announced reciprocal visits between the two leaders.

China offered a more cautious assessment of the discussions, emphasising that any business negotiations must follow market rules and comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

The Chinese government statement expressed hope that the United States would provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in America.

The phone conversation marked the second discussion between the leaders since Trump’s return to the White House, despite his previous strong criticism of China during his campaign.

The United States Congress had previously passed legislation requiring TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to sell its US operations due to national security concerns.

Trump has repeatedly delayed implementing a ban on the popular social media platform, which he has used effectively for his political campaigns.

Potential investors reportedly interested in acquiring TikTok include Oracle, whose owner Larry Ellison is both one of the world’s wealthiest individuals and a Trump supporter.

Former US trade official Wendy Cutler noted that many details remain unclear, including who would control TikTok’s powerful algorithm, and suggested Beijing was playing hardball in negotiations.

The leaders also discussed ending the war in Ukraine, where China has provided crucial indirect support to Russia, according to Trump’s statements.

Trade tensions between the two economic powers had previously resulted in dramatically increased tariffs that disrupted global supply chains earlier this year.

Washington currently imposes 30% duties on Chinese imports while China maintains a 10% tariff on US products under an agreement set to expire in November.

The phone conversation followed Trump’s recent accusations that Xi had conspired against the United States during a major military parade involving Russian and North Korean leaders.

China’s official statement noted that Xi expressed appreciation for the United States’ role in World War II during their discussion. – AFP