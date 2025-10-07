Trump offers health care talks with Democrats after shutdown ends

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump declared he would happily negotiate health care deals with Democrats once the federal government reopens.

The statement came as a crippling government shutdown entered its second week with no resolution in sight.

Democrats continue blocking funding bills unless Republicans agree to extend Obamacare subsidies and reverse health program cuts.

Senate Democrats prevented a House-passed temporary funding bill from advancing for the fifth time on Monday evening.

This Democratic stance represents rare opposition leverage during Trump’s unified Republican government control.

Numerous non-critical federal services remain suspended without renewed funding.

Hundreds of thousands of public sector employees face withheld salaries starting Friday.

Military personnel could miss their October 15 paychecks without a resolution.

Trump has escalated the situation by threatening permanent layoffs instead of temporary furloughs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson instructed Republicans not to report to Congress until Democrats concede.

Johnson insists health care debates should only occur after government operations resume.

Trump echoed this position while appearing more open to future negotiations in his social media post.

The president specifically mentioned working on Democratic health policies after reopening the government.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately challenged Johnson to begin health care discussions.

Schumer questioned why Republicans would delay talks if genuinely concerned about health care costs.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates Trump’s health law would strip coverage from 11 million Americans.

This includes major Medicaid cuts affecting low-income families across the nation.

Democrats warn four million more Americans will lose coverage without Obamacare subsidy extensions.

Another 24 million citizens would see their health insurance premiums double without action.

Republicans maintain health care subsidies represent separate issues from government funding.

Federal agencies experience varying shutdown impacts based on their contingency plans.

The Environmental Protection Agency and NASA face severe disruptions with widespread furloughs.

Education, Commerce and Labor departments also report significant operational challenges.

Transportation, Justice, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs departments show minimal effects so far.

A recent CBS News poll indicates slightly more public blame falls on Republicans for the stalemate.

White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett suggested layoffs could begin if negotiations completely stall.

The Trump administration had already eliminated 200,000 federal jobs before the shutdown began.

These cuts occurred through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiatives. – AFP