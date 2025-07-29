Trump opens Scottish golf course amid trade deals and diplomacy

BALMEDIE: Donald Trump concluded his five-day Scotland trip by inaugurating a new golf course in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday, capping a visit marked by high-profile diplomacy and controversial remarks. The US president, an avid golfer, delegated the official opening to his son Eric while secret service agents and players navigated the coastal complex.

The course boasts the world’s largest natural bunker and eco-conscious design, though offshore wind turbines - which Trump previously opposed - remain visible from the greens. Environmental concerns took a backseat as the president hosted EU leader Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for separate meetings.

With Von der Leyen, Trump announced a contentious trade deal imposing 15% US tariffs on EU goods, drawing criticism across Europe. His talks with Starmer covered Gaza aid, a 10-12 day ultimatum for Putin regarding Ukraine, and jabs at London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The president further stirred UK politics via Truth Social, urging tax cuts and accelerated North Sea oil drilling.

Trump’s visit blurred lines between leisure and statecraft, with golf rounds at Turnberry interspersed with unscripted press conferences. The Balmedie course opening completes a trip reinforcing his dual roles as statesman and businessman. - AFP