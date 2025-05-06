Police confirm body found in Bangsar is that of British man

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a man found yesterday at a construction site in Bangsar has been confirmed as that of the missing British national, Jordan Johnson-Doyle.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the identity was confirmed by the man’s uncle, who recognised tattoos on his body.

He said a post-mortem conducted today determined the cause of death as a chest injury due to a fall from height.

“No criminal elements were found at the scene. The case has been classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement.

The 25-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen on May 27 in the Bangsar area.

Yesterday, the body was found face down at the lower-level lift shaft area of the construction site, and some of the man’s clothing had come off.

