Trump says Gaza talks with Middle East countries are intense, will continue

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and that Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants were aware of the discussions, which he said would continue as long as required.

Trump met leaders and officials from multiple Muslim-majority countries this week to discuss the situation in Gaza, which has been under a mounting assault from Washington's ally Israel.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Trump presented proposals to those leaders that included a 21-point Middle East peace plan.

“Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement. All of the Countries within the Region are involved,“ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump had promised a quick end to the war, but a resolution remains elusive eight months into his term. Trump's term began with a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which ended when Israeli strikes killed

400 Palestinians on March 18.

“Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels,“ Trump wrote. His post did not mention any further details but called the discussions “inspired and productive.”

Trump officials said this week a Gaza breakthrough was likely soon despite Israeli bombardments in the coastal territory.

Images of starving Palestinians, including children, have sparked global outrage against Israel's assault on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of people and internally displaced Gaza's entire population. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a U.N. inquiry say it amounts to genocide.

Israel calls its actions self-defense after the October 2023 attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 people and in which over 250 were taken hostage- REUTERS