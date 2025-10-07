Trump says Hamas agreeing to ‘very important’ things in Gaza deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he was “pretty sure” a Gaza peace deal was possible.

He revealed that Hamas was agreeing to “very important” issues as indirect talks with Israel commenced.

“I have red lines, if certain things aren’t met we’re not going to do it,“ Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about preconditions including Hamas disarming.

“But I think we’re doing very well and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important.”

Trump expressed optimism about reaching an agreement as delegations from both sides began indirect negotiations in Egypt.

These talks aim to end the war under Trump’s proposed 20-point peace plan.

“I think we’re going to have a deal,“ Trump added.

“It’s a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they’ve been trying to have a deal.”

The president further confirmed his confidence by stating, “We’re going to have a Gaza deal, I’m pretty sure, yeah.”

Trump also dismissed reports suggesting he had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being negative about the negotiations.

He clarified that Netanyahu had actually been “very positive about the deal.” – AFP