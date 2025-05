DUBAI: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would go to Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey on Friday “if it is appropriate“.

“I was thinking about going, but it is very tough... If something happened I would go on Friday if it was appropriate,“ Trump told a business breakfast in Doha on a tour of the Gulf.

“But we have people right now negotiating, I just hope Russia and Ukraine are able to do something. It has to stop.”