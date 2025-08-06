MOSCOW: The US authorities will prohibit wearing masks at protests against the background of unrest in Los Angeles, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, RIA Novosti reported.

On Friday, a raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify undocumented immigrants in downtown Los Angeles escalated into clashes with protesters. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that 2,000 National Guard troops would be deployed to Los Angeles amid the protests.

“Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why?” Trump said on Truth Social.

The US president also thanked the National Guard of the country for their work amid the unrest in Los Angeles.

“Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest ... These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED ... Again thank you to the National Guard for a job well done,“ Trump said.

California is traditionally considered a Democratic stronghold, and Trump has repeatedly criticised it. Last month, he threatened to cut state funding over the participation of a transgender athlete in competitions. The administration has previously cancelled US$126.4 million in flood prevention projects and criticised California’s handling of wildfires.

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could forego paying federal taxes in response to possible massive federal funding cuts from the Trump administration.