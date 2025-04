WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would announce new tariffs on semiconductors “over the next week,“ as he continues a push to impose punishing levies to address US trade issues.

“The tariffs will be in place in the not distant future,“ he said, referring to sector-specific semiconductor levies that would follow similar measures for steel, aluminum and automobiles. Asked what the rate for semiconductors would be, he said: “I’m going to be announcing it over the next week.”