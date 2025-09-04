Trump to discuss trade with Polish President Nawrocki at White House

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump confirmed he will discuss trade and other bilateral matters with Polish President Karol Nawrocki during their White House meeting.

Trump welcomed his Polish counterpart, a fellow conservative nationalist, for his second Oval Office visit and first since assuming office in early August.

The American president praised Nawrocki’s performance, stating he was doing a really fantastic job in his leadership role.

Trump indicated their discussions would cover trade and various other things without providing specific details about the agenda.

The meeting represents continued engagement between the two allied nations under their current conservative leadership. – Reuters