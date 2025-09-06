Trump to host 2026 G20 at his Miami golf resort despite past criticism

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced he will host the 2026 G20 summit at his Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami despite previous corruption accusations.

The billionaire president stated his Florida property was the ideal choice for the December gathering next year due to its beauty and favourable weather conditions.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that everyone wants the summit at Doral because of its proximity to the airport and excellent location.

The 79-year-old president insisted he would not profit from the event despite repeated accusations of self-enrichment during his two presidencies.

He claimed the arrangement involves no financial gain and emphasized his sole desire for the summit to proceed successfully.

Trump noted another advantage of choosing Doral was Miami’s typically fully booked hotel rooms during December.

Each attending country will have its own building at the resort according to the president’s announcement.

Trump previously planned to host the 2020 G7 summit at Doral during his first term but abandoned the idea following criticism.

Democratic opponents had called that earlier plan among the most brazen examples of presidential corruption at the time.

The president eventually cancelled the 2020 G7 hosting plan citing media and Democrat hostility before the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the summit entirely.

Trump now says he would welcome both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to the 2026 G20 despite geopolitical tensions.

He expressed openness to their attendance despite Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and ongoing international issues.

The president confirmed he will skip this year’s G20 in South Africa and send Vice President JD Vance instead.

Trump had previously cited debunked claims about white citizen persecution in South Africa as reason for not attending. – AFP