Trump to host Erdogan at White House, expects F-35 jet deal resolution

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced he will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House next week and expects a resolution to their long-running fighter jet dispute.

This marks Erdogan’s first bilateral White House visit since 2019 during Trump’s initial term, contrasting with former president Joe Biden’s tense relationship with the Turkish leader.

Trump has maintained a favourable stance toward Erdogan despite concerns from key US ally Israel, which disagrees with Turkey over Syria and Gaza policy.

The US removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara purchased Russia’s S-400 missile system, fearing NATO secrets could be compromised.

Trump confirmed the leaders will meet on Thursday following their participation in the UN General Assembly in New York.

“We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Erdogan stated in July that he reached an “agreement” with Trump regarding the advanced fighter jets.

“I think the F-35s will be delivered to Turkey step-by-step during his term,” Erdogan said.

Trump’s admiration for assertive foreign leaders extends to Erdogan despite Turkey’s crackdown on political opposition.

Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor and main opposition presidential candidate, was arrested in March on charges critics view as politically motivated.

Turkey has created divisions within Trump’s Republican Party, with some hawks like former secretary of state Mike Pompeo criticising Erdogan’s Islamist orientation and strong anti-Israel stance.

Ankara has also permitted Hamas leaders to reside in Turkey, further complicating regional dynamics.

Israel recently bombed Qatar, another US partner, targeting the Palestinian armed group responsible for the October 2023 attack.

Erdogan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman persuaded Trump to lift sanctions on Syria after Islamist leader Ahmed al-Sharaa assumed power.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian military sites, exploiting regional instability following Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow.

The United States advocates for diplomatic solutions, with Syria hoping to finalise security arrangements with Israel by year’s end.

Senior US officials met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Washington ahead of Sharaa’s UN General Assembly appearance.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasised “this historic opportunity for Syria to build a peaceful, prosperous and sovereign nation” following US sanctions relief. – AFP