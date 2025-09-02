Trump to make exciting defence announcement at White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will make an exciting announcement on Tuesday about the Department of Defence according to the White House.

This follows his recent statements about renaming the defence department to the Department of War.

Trump is scheduled to make the announcement from the Oval Office at 2:00 pm local time or 1800 GMT.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the announcement in a statement sent to AFP.

She provided no further details about what the president would say.

This event marks Trump’s first public appearance in a week.

Trump describes himself as a peace president and claims credit for ending at least six wars since returning to office.

He has repeatedly expressed his desire to change the department’s name in recent weeks.

Trump believes the current terminology is too defensive for his liking.

“That was the name when we won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything,“ Trump told reporters on August 25.

“’Defense’ is too defensive. We want to be defensive, but we want to be offensive too. We have to be. It just sounded to me better,“ he added.

Trump acknowledged he was unsure if Congress needed to approve the name change.

He expressed confidence that lawmakers would support the change if required.

Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth hinted at the upcoming change during last week’s cabinet meeting.

“It’s not just about words -- it’s about the warrior ethos,“ the military veteran said.

Hegseth added “We don’t want war, we don’t seek it. You are the peace president, sir” while addressing Trump. – AFP