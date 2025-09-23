Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal for ending Gaza war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will present a group of Arab and Muslim leaders on Tuesday with a proposal for peace and post-war governance in Gaza.

Axios reported the development on Monday, citing two US officials and two Arab officials.

Officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan will participate in the meeting.

Trump is expected to discuss principles around an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and post-war governance without Hamas involvement.

The proposal also includes the goal of freeing hostages and ending the war.

The US wants Arab and Muslim countries to agree to send military forces to Gaza to enable Israel’s withdrawal.

Washington also seeks Arab and Muslim funding for a transition and rebuilding phase in Gaza. – Reuters