PM Anwar using diplomatic channels to secure release of detained Malaysians

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold urgent talks with the leaders of Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to secure the immediate release of Malaysian participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla detained by Israeli forces.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby stated the matter was conveyed by the Prime Minister to him this morning via a phone call.

The Prime Minister is closely following developments and called to give his full commitment that he will do whatever it takes to ensure our people are safe and bring them home after the negotiation process.

He emphasised the Prime Minister’s crucial role as SNCC and GSF can only act on a technical level while diplomatic channels and government-to-government relations are key to securing the detainees’ release.

As of 10.44 am Malaysian time today, 14 out of 44 flotilla vessels had been intercepted and 201 of the 497 mission participants including 12 Malaysians were confirmed detained by Israeli forces.

In a social media post, Anwar said he and his team were actively engaging with stakeholders through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of volunteers and activists from Malaysia, ASEAN and abroad who had joined the GSF mission.

He also confirmed the latest developments regarding the release efforts would be communicated from time to time.

Sani Araby described the Zionist regime’s interception of the flotilla carrying humanitarian aid as a cowardly act which violated international law.

This delegation represents 45 countries covering Asia, European nations and even NATO members such as Turkiye, creating global attention that may have limited Israel’s actions.

He noted this is a non-violent mission where both sides negotiated properly over the radio in a civil manner, hopefully allowing the mission to proceed without violent action or provocation.

Neither his team nor the GSF Secretariat had received any response from Israel regarding the reasons for intercepting and detaining the flotilla participants.

The GSF and SNCC expect negotiations through third parties with Israel for the detainees’ release to be held soon. – Bernama