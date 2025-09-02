Trump vows to end crime in Chicago with possible troop deployment

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has vowed to swiftly resolve Chicago’s crime problem, suggesting a potential troop deployment into the city he labelled the world’s most dangerous.

Trump announced his intention to address urban violence in Chicago through his Truth Social platform, drawing parallels with his recent deployment of National Guard reservists to Washington DC.

He described Chicago as the worst and most dangerous city globally, directly criticising Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for allegedly needing assistance with crime management.

The president cited weekend shooting statistics showing 54 people shot with eight fatalities during the holiday period, with similar numbers occurring during previous weekends.

Trump promised that Chicago would become safe again soon through his intervention measures.

These statements form part of his broader pattern of threatening military deployments into Democratic-led cities like Chicago and Baltimore that he characterises as high-crime areas.

Governor Pritzker has recently clashed with Trump over these deployment threats, accusing the president of orchestrating an invasion to advance his political agenda.

The Trump administration previously deployed thousands of National Guard troops and US Marines to Los Angeles in June to assist police during immigration protest crackdowns.

Washington DC received National Guard deployments in August, which Trump claims successfully enhanced the city’s security situation. – AFP