Trump wants to kill $52.7 billion semiconductor chips subsidy law

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday U.S. lawmakers should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing and production and use the proceeds to pay debt.

“The CHIPS act is a horrible, horrible thing. We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn’t mean a thing. They take our money and they don’t spend it,“ Trump said in a speech to Congress. “You should get rid of the CHIPS Act and whatever is left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt.”