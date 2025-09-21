Trump warns Venezuela of incalculable price over migrant returns

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has threatened Venezuela with incalculable consequences if it refuses to accept migrants he claims were forced into the United States.

Trump demanded that Venezuela immediately take back all prisoners and individuals from mental institutions allegedly sent to American soil.

He stated that thousands of people have been badly hurt or even killed by these individuals, whom he described as monsters.

The president issued an all-caps warning telling Venezuela to get them out of the country right now or face an incalculable price.

Venezuela accused the United States on Friday of waging an undeclared war in the Caribbean and called for a United Nations investigation into American strikes.

These military actions have killed over a dozen alleged drug traffickers on boats in recent weeks.

Washington has deployed warships to international waters off Venezuela’s coast, supported by F-35 fighters sent to Puerto Rico.

The United States describes this naval deployment as part of an anti-drug operation.

This represents the largest US naval presence in the Caribbean in decades, raising fears of a potential attack on Venezuelan territory.

The legality of the killings has prompted debate, as drug trafficking is not a capital offense under US law.

Washington has not provided specific details to substantiate claims that the targeted boats were actually trafficking drugs. – AFP