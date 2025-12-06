WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for completing trade talks with countries before higher U.S. tariffs take effect, but did not believe that would be necessary.

Trump, speaking to reporters before a performance of "Les Miserables" at the Kennedy Center, said trade negotiations were continuing with about 15 countries, including South Korea, Japan and the European Union.

He said the U.S. would send out letters in one to two weeks outlining the terms of trade deals to dozens of other countries, which they could embrace or reject.