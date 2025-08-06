Turkey arrests activist after Council of Europe speech on rights violations

ANKARA: Turkish police have arrested activist Enes Hocaogullari following his speech at the Council of Europe condemning democratic backsliding in Turkey.

The 23-year-old was detained upon arrival at Ankara airport and is currently held in Sincan prison, according to his lawyer Mahmut Seren.

Seren described the arrest as politically motivated, linking it to Hocaogullari’s criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

The activist had previously drawn scrutiny after addressing the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in March.

As a youth delegate, Hocaogullari accused Turkey of human rights violations and excessive police force against protesters.

His remarks came shortly after Istanbul’s opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested on corruption charges.

The Council of Europe condemned Hocaogullari’s detention, calling it a violation of free speech.

Marc Cools, president of the Congress, stated that such actions undermine democratic principles in Europe.

Turkish authorities have intensified crackdowns on dissent since Imamoglu’s arrest, detaining nearly 2,000 protesters.

Most detainees, including students and journalists, have since been released. - AFP