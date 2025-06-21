  1. World

Turkey says Israel dragging region into disaster with attacks on Iran

Reuters
  • 2025-06-21 05:47 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, June 21, 2025. - REUTERSPIXIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, June 21, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his counterparts from Muslim countries that Israel was dragging the region into “total disaster” with its attacks on Iran, and added world powers must prevent the war from spiralling into a wider conflict.

Speaking at a foreign ministers’ meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Fidan called on Muslim countries to stand with Iran against Israel, and said the region had an “Israel problem” after its assault on Gaza and attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.