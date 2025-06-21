ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his counterparts from Muslim countries that Israel was dragging the region into “total disaster” with its attacks on Iran, and added world powers must prevent the war from spiralling into a wider conflict.

Speaking at a foreign ministers’ meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Fidan called on Muslim countries to stand with Iran against Israel, and said the region had an “Israel problem” after its assault on Gaza and attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.