Turkish prosecutors seize three TV stations in major fraud investigation

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors have seized control of a major conglomerate including three television stations and ordered the arrest of ten executives on fraud charges.

The operation targeted Can Holding, a 121-company conglomerate with significant energy and education assets that acquired prominent TV channels last year.

Prosecutors in Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece district stated they uncovered evidence of an organisation established to commit crimes through Can Holding companies.

The charges include fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering according to the prosecutors’ statement published in Turkish media.

Authorities ordered the arrest of ten people including Can Holding’s owners and placed all 121 companies under third-party control.

The seized assets now fall under the management of Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund known as TMSF.

Among the affected media properties is Bloomberg HT, Turkey’s main Turkish-language business and economics channel.

Police detained Can’s three top executives Mehmet Sakir Can, Kemal Can, and Kenan Tekdag during early morning raids.

Kenan Tekdag heads Ciner Media Group, which the conglomerate acquired in December with responsibility for all media holdings.

The government’s increasing media control has drawn criticism from press freedom organisation Reporters Without Borders.

RSF’s Turkey representative Erol Onderoglu acknowledged possible justifications for the operation while expressing concern about media ownership control.

The representative warned the process might create an environment aiming to establish a single voice in media.

Economy professor Yakup Kucukkale stated the operation involves serious allegations beyond media seizure.

He emphasised that the seizure of approximately 120 companies indicates more serious accusations than simply controlling business media.

The professor described Bloomberg HT as the best-known economics channel among the widely watched affected stations. – AFP