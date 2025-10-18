Two dead, 160 injured in stampede at Odinga funeral in Nairobi

NAIROBI: Two people were killed and more than 160 others were injured in a stampede during the state funeral of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The aid group Doctors Without Borders confirmed the death toll and injuries from the incident at Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium.

Heavy security was deployed at the funeral for Odinga, who commanded a passionate following across the East African nation.

Kenyan broadcaster NTV reported that some crowd members surged forward to view Odinga’s body, causing a crush.

A Kenya Red Cross spokesperson said their teams were providing treatment and evacuating the injured from the scene.

Doctors Without Borders stated the injuries included blunt trauma and fractures from the melee.

These fatalities followed three deaths on Thursday when security forces fired shots at mourners who breached a gate during a public viewing of Odinga’s body.

The former political prisoner was a major figure in Kenyan politics for decades and ran unsuccessfully for president five times.

Odinga died aged 80 on Wednesday in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Thousands of mourners at Friday’s service waved white handkerchiefs and danced under large banners with Odinga’s portrait.

Others blew whistles and vuvuzelas in honour of the man they referred to as “Baba,“ meaning father in Swahili.

Kenya President William Ruto attended the service which included full military honours.

People have taken to the streets to pay their respects since early Thursday, with mourners storming the country’s main airport when the plane carrying his body arrived.

That airport incident prompted authorities to suspend all flights for two hours.

Odinga’s body will be taken for burial on Sunday in his homestead in western Kenya, where he commanded deep devotion among members of his Luo tribe.

Many of his supporters believe he was cheated of the presidency by electoral fraud during his political career.

Though mainly known as an opposition figure, Odinga served as prime minister in 2008 and struck political pacts with both former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current President William Ruto. – Reuters