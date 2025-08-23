Two Dutch teens found dead in Istanbul hotel after meal

ISTANBUL: Two Dutch teenagers were found deceased in their Istanbul hotel room with their father hospitalised in a state of shock.

Turkish media reported the incident on Saturday with initial suspicion falling on a restaurant meal the family had consumed.

The boys aged 15 and 17 were discovered at a hotel in the Fatih district near Istanbul’s Blue Mosque and Grand Bazaar.

Ambulance paramedics confirmed both children were deceased upon arrival at the scene.

The 57-year-old father was transported to hospital by ambulance following the tragic discovery.

The family had been vacationing in Turkey and reportedly visited the touristy Taksim district for dinner.

The father told police he went with his sons to Taksim but did not eat during their outing.

Hotel employee Mehmet Kirdag heard the father crying for help later that evening after they returned to their accommodation.

Kirdag stated “When I knocked at the door and entered, the two sons were dead, one of them in bed, the other on the floor”.

He confirmed that paramedics pronounced both young men deceased upon their arrival.

Istanbul police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. – AFP