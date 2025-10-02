Typhoon Bualoi death toll rises to 36 in Vietnam with extensive damage

HANOI: The death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Bualoi and the resulting floods has increased to 36 people according to a government disaster agency report released on Thursday.

The typhoon struck northern central Vietnam on Monday with massive sea swells, powerful winds and torrential rainfall.

This severe weather event has also left 21 individuals missing and caused injuries to 147 others.

The disaster management agency has now estimated total property damage at 11.5 trillion dong equivalent to $435.80 million.

This represents a significant increase from the $303 million damage estimate provided in Wednesday’s report.

Typhoon Bualoi caused severe destruction to roads, educational facilities and government offices throughout affected regions.

Widespread power grid failures left tens of thousands of households without electricity following the storm.

More than 210,000 homes suffered damage or complete inundation from floodwaters.

The typhoon also destroyed over 51,000 hectares of rice paddies and other agricultural crops. – Reuters