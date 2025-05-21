LONDON: Britain and allies including the United States issued an advisory on Wednesday warning of a Russian state-sponsored cyber campaign targeting the delivery of support to Ukraine and Western logistics entities and technology companies.

“This malicious campaign by Russia’s military intelligence service presents a serious risk to targeted organisations, including those involved in the delivery of assistance to Ukraine,“ Paul Chichester, Director of Operations at Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said.

The campaign has also targeted defence, IT services, maritime, airports, ports and air traffic management systems sectors in multiple North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members, the NCSC statement said.

Wednesday’s advisory was issued in conjunction with the United States, France, Germany and other allies, warning organisations of the elevated threat and urging immediate action to protect themselves.

“We strongly encourage organisations to familiarise themselves with the threat and mitigation advice included in the advisory to help defend their networks,“ Chichester said.