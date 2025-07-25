UK and India sign landmark trade deal boosting economic ties

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi formalised a major trade deal during talks at Chequers, marking a significant step in UK-India economic relations. The agreement, first announced in May, aims to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion while supporting jobs and investment in both countries.

Starmer called the deal a “landmark moment,“ emphasising the deep historical and cultural ties between the UK and India. “We have unique bonds of history, of family and of culture,“ he said. “This agreement is a blueprint for our shared prosperity.”

The deal reduces tariffs on key exports, including British whisky and medical devices entering India, while the UK will lower duties on Indian textiles, footwear, and seafood. Government estimates suggest the agreement could add £4.8 billion annually to the UK economy.

Modi highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “This is not just about trade but about building a stronger future together.” Both leaders also discussed the recent Air India tragedy, where 241 passengers, including 52 Britons, died in a crash last month. Starmer assured Modi of continued UK support for affected families.

Controversies surrounding the repatriation of victims’ remains were not directly addressed in official statements. A lawyer representing British families claimed some coffins contained mixed or incorrect remains, though India’s foreign ministry maintained that all procedures were handled professionally.

The meeting did not publicly address the case of Scottish Sikh blogger Jagtar Singh Johal, detained in India since 2017 without conviction. His family had urged Starmer to raise the issue.

Modi’s visit included a planned meeting with King Charles III, reinforcing diplomatic ties. This marks his fourth UK trip since taking office in 2014. - AFP