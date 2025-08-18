UK grants asylum to Hong Kong democracy activist Tony Chung

LONDON: Hong Kong democracy activist Tony Chung, who once called for the city's independence and was the youngest person to be jailed under its national security law, has been granted asylum in the UK.

Chung, 24, posted a letter from the UK interior ministry on his Instagram page on Sunday, which read: “Your claim for asylum has been succesful and you have been granted refugee status.”

UK authorities accepted that Chung has a “well-founded fear of persecution and therefore cannot return to your country”.

He has been granted a five-year residence permit and will be able to apply for permanent residence.

“The moment I received this notification, my feelings were truly indescribable,“ Chung wrote on Instagram.

“My first reaction was sheer excitement... however, this sense of possibility has brought me fear -- fear of planning for the future,“ he added.

“All I can say is that I won’t give up, and I don’t want to give up,“ he vowed.

Beijing imposed its national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in the former British colony.

In 2021, Chung, then 20, became the youngest person to be jailed under the security law after he pleaded guilty to “secession” and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

He fled to Britain in 2023 and applied for political asylum upon entry, saying he had been closely watched by Hong Kong's national security police despite his jail term having ended early for good behaviour.

Chung, who said he has suffered from depression since his detention, was previously the convenor of Student Localism, a small group he set up as a secondary school pupil to advocate for Hong Kong's independence from China.

Separation from China was then a fringe view in Hong Kong although calls for self-rule became more vocal during the 2019 protests.

In 2020, Chung was nabbed by plainclothes police from a coffee shop opposite the US consulate in Hong Kong, where he was allegedly planning to seek asylum.

Chung revealed the news of his successful asylum bid the day after the former Hong Kong legislator Ted Hui said he had been granted asylum in Australia.

Chung and Hui are among dozens of activists targeted with bounties by Hong Kong authorities.

Political dissent in Hong Kong has been quashed since Beijing imposed the security law, with many opposition figures fleeing abroad and others sentenced to years in jail - AFP