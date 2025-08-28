UK Liberal Democrats leader to boycott Trump state dinner over Gaza

LONDON: Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey will boycott a state banquet hosted by King Charles during Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Britain.

Davey stated his decision aims to send a strong message regarding Trump’s position on the Gaza conflict.

The US president is scheduled to visit the UK from September 17 to 19 for his second state visit.

“I feel a responsibility to do whatever I can to ensure the people in Gaza are not forgotten during the pomp and ceremony,“ Davey wrote in The Guardian.

“Boycotting the state banquet is not something I ever wanted to do, but I believe it is the only way I can send a message to both Trump and (UK Prime Minister Keir) Starmer that they cannot close their eyes and wish this away,“ he added.

The opposition Conservative party criticised the decision as “an act of deep disrespect”.

Davey clarified that “no disrespect is meant to the king” during a BBC Radio 4 interview.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered the invitation from Charles to Trump during a Washington visit in February.

Trump’s 2019 state visit faced large protests, with demonstrations already planned for this upcoming trip.

Several politicians, including then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, also boycotted Trump’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2019. – AFP