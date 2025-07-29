UK PM Starmer convenes urgent Gaza peace talks with ministers

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has summoned ministers back from recess for emergency discussions on a proposed Gaza peace initiative that may lead to Britain recognising Palestinian statehood. The move follows Starmer’s recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Scotland, where the plan was reportedly shared.

Trump confirmed US involvement in establishing food distribution centres for Gaza’s population, where UN agencies warn of catastrophic hunger. However, the UK proposal focuses on long-term political solutions, setting benchmarks for Palestinian state recognition. Government sources indicate these may include ceasefire implementation and hostage release agreements.

The development comes after France became the first G7 nation to recognise Palestine last week, a decision that drew US criticism. Starmer faces growing pressure from Labour MPs to follow suit, as promised in the party’s election manifesto.

Starmer described Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as “appalling”, condemning hostage situations, aid blockades, settler violence and Israel’s military actions. “Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that,“ he stated. The Telegraph reports the plan will be presented to international partners shortly. - AFP