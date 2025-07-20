UK police arrest over 100 Palestine Action supporters in protests

LONDON: UK police detained more than 100 people across multiple cities during protests supporting Palestine Action, marking the third consecutive weekend of demonstrations against the government’s ban on the activist group under anti-terror laws.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed 55 arrests in London’s Parliament Square under the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying signs backing Palestine Action. Protesters carried placards stating, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Additional arrests occurred in separate marches, with nine detained in London, eight in Truro, Cornwall, 16 in Manchester, and 17 in Bristol. Demonstrations also took place in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The rallies were coordinated by Defend Our Juries, aiming to “defy” the ban imposed on Palestine Action. Since the ban took effect on July 5, authorities have warned that supporting the group is now a criminal offense.

The government moved to outlaw Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act after activists allegedly vandalized an air force base in southern England, causing £7 million in damages. Four suspects remain in custody over the incident.

Palestine Action has denounced the ban, calling it an attack on free speech. Membership or support of the group now carries a potential 14-year prison sentence.

Last week, 72 protesters were arrested, followed by 29 the previous week, as tensions escalate over the government’s crackdown. - AFP