UK signs £400 million Google Cloud deal for classified US data sharing

LONDON: The UK government has signed a £400 million contract with Google Cloud to enable secure sharing of classified information with the United States.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the agreement will strengthen communication links between the two nations ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit.

Defence intelligence and national security specialists will utilise Google Cloud’s latest technology including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

The ministry highlighted millions of pounds in inward investment from Google Cloud, which will recruit a specialist UK team to manage the programme.

Defence Secretary John Healey emphasised the technology’s strict data sovereignty and security controls that ensure critical data remains under direct UK control.

Google Cloud’s EMEA President Tara Brady stated the contract would help develop a robust and resilient infrastructure while harnessing the latest technology innovations.

This partnership will enable the Ministry of Defence to accelerate its digital modernisation efforts while maintaining the highest levels of security.

The announcement comes ahead of Trump’s state visit to Britain next week, with several major US tech executives reportedly set to join the American leader. – AFP