Ukraine says Russia 'completely ignoring' ceasefire proposal

KYIV: Russia is “completely ignoring” a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine and European powers that was to have begun on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Writing on X, Sybiha said he had spoken to European ministers meeting in London, and they had discussed steps that could be taken against Russia, including new sanctions against the Russian banking and energy sectors and the Russian central bank.

He said they had also discussed new defence assistance packages for Ukraine.

Sybiha also said he had a joint phone call with European foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to talk about the next steps in peace talks.