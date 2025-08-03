Ukraine strikes Russian military targets and gas pipeline in drone attacks

KYIV: Ukraine has conducted drone strikes targeting military facilities and a gas pipeline in Russia, resulting in three fatalities and two injuries, according to Russian authorities. The attacks, carried out late Friday, included strikes on a military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk and a defence-linked company in Penza.

Ukraine’s SBU security service confirmed the operation, stating that the airfield housed Iranian-made Shahed drones used by Russia against Ukraine. The strike caused a fire in the storage area. Another target, Elektropribor in Penza, manufactures military equipment, including aviation devices and armoured vehicles.

Penza governor Oleg Melnichenko reported one woman killed and two wounded in the attack. Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry claimed to have intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 34 downed over Rostov.

In Samara, an elderly man died after drone debris set his house ablaze. Rostov acting governor Yuri Sliusar confirmed a guard was killed in a separate drone strike at an industrial site.

**Escalating Drone Warfare**

Both Ukraine and Russia have intensified drone usage in the conflict. AFP data shows Russia launched a record 6,297 drones in July, including decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian defences.

In Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drone strikes wounded three people and damaged buildings. Russia claims territorial gains in the area, though Kyiv denies any Russian presence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his conditions for peace, demanding Ukraine cede territory and abandon NATO ambitions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for direct talks, stating only Putin could end the war. - AFP