Ukrainian children start school year in underground classrooms for safety

KHARKIV: Ukrainian parents sent their children to underground classrooms for the start of the school year as the ongoing conflict with Russia continues to disrupt daily life.

Some 17,000 children in Ukraine’s second-largest city are attending schools set up underground to protect them from frequent Russian attacks.

Seven such schools are currently in operation, with more facilities planned to open soon to accommodate students safely.

Anastasia Pochergina expressed relief that her first-grade child could attend a secure underground school near their home in Northern Saltivka.

“The school is three floors down, and we were told it is the deepest school in Kharkiv,” she said.

She added: “That’s why I believe it is safe. We did not expect it would be possible this year, but as a parent, I was desperate for my child to be able to attend normal school.”

Despite the traditional fanfare of the first day, where pupils bring flowers and gifts for teachers, parents remain realistic about the security situation.

Pochergina noted: “We expected things to get better, but we did not hope for fully-fledged peace.”

She continued: “Nor did we expect to go back to traditional, physical school because we are realistic, we understand the situation, and we do not build illusions.”

Teachers ensure children quickly enter the school and descend multiple flights of stairs while holding hands for safety.

Classrooms are fully equipped, and students of various ages attend lessons, appearing unfazed by their unusual learning environment.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced that three additional underground schools will open in the new year to expand capacity.

He also revealed that six metro stations have been converted into classrooms to provide normalcy for children’s education.

Terekhov explained: “This is one of the schools closest to the border with Russia. Today we have opened two schools in the district of Nova Saltivka, just like this school.”

He added: “You can see how deep underground it is. The depth is really important for the school. It is big, there are 1,500 students here.”

Six-year-old Maria Yampolska happily reported enjoying artwork and classroom play during her first day.

When asked about kindergarten, she candidly stated: “I never went because of the war.” – Reuters